Mohamed el-Debbaby, a dentist, screams in a dark, soundproof room in an effort to relieve his frustrations and escape from the stresses of daily life in the new 'scream room' inside a bookshop in Cairo, Egypt October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

AbdelRahman Saad, the owner of the bookshop in where the new 'scream room' inside in Cairo, Egypt October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A woman plays music in a dark, soundproof room in an effort to relieve frustration and escape from the stresses of daily life in the new 'scream room' inside a bookshop in Cairo, Egypt October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Ahmed Sharaf screams in a dark, soundproof room in an effort to relieve his frustrations and escape from the stresses of daily life in the new 'scream room' inside a bookshop in Cairo, Egypt October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

AbdelRahman Saad, the owner of the bookshop where the new 'scream room' is found, is seen in Cairo, Egypt October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Visitors play music and talk together in the bookshop where the new 'scream room' is found, in Cairo, Egypt October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Mohamed el-Debbaby, a dentist, screams in a soundproof room in an effort to relieve his frustrations and escape from the stresses of daily life in the new 'scream room' inside a bookshop in Cairo, Egypt October 23, 2016. Picture taken October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO Visitors to a bookshop in Cairo are being invited into a dark, soundproof room to scream at the top of their lungs in an effort to relieve their frustrations and escape from the stresses of daily life.

The new "scream room" is tucked away in the "The World's Door" bookshop and is also equipped with a full drum kit allowing customers to let go of their worries through deafening screams.

"When you enter the room it's like you've entered a whole other world, without your phone and without anything else that can have an effect on you," said one user, Ahmed Sharaf.

Owner AbdelRahman Saad offers each visitor ten minutes inside the private scream room, free of charge. He believes it is the first room of its kind in the Middle East.

"I entered it at a time when I was really stressed and came out much more relaxed," said frequent visitor, Mohamed el-Debbaby.

"What's even better is that I was able to find solutions to the problem I was facing, those realizations came as I was screaming."

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Adela Suliman; Editing by Patrick Johnston/Jeremy Gaunt)