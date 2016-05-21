Recovered debris of the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea is seen in this handout image released May 21, 2016 by Egypt's military. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters

CAIRO Egyptian investigators looking into the crash of an EgyptAir jet in the Mediterranean said on Saturday they were analyzing data including signals sent from the aircraft, but it was too soon to reach any conclusions.

They said in a statement they were assessing material from air traffic control, aircraft and crew documents, and aircraft data management systems AIRMAN and ACARS, which download maintenance and fault data to an airline operator.

"It is far too early to make judgments or decisions on a single source of information such as the ACARS messages, which are signals or indicators that may have different causes (and) thus require further analysis," the statement said.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Kevin Liffey)