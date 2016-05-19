Security forces are seen outside the international arrivals terminal at Cairo Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

WASHINGTON The White House said on Thursday the crash of an EgyptAir plane over the Mediterranean was being investigated and it was too soon to determine what caused the aircraft to go down.

"It's too early to definitively say what may have caused this disaster," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a briefing. "The investigation is under way. And investigators will consider all of the potential factors that could have contributed to the crash."

The United States offered condolences to families of the victims and aid to authorities investigating the crash, it said.

The EgyptAir Airbus A320 jet carrying 66 passengers and crew from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar over the Mediterranean south of Greece earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)