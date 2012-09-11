The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its forecasts for growth in global oil demand for this year and next and said supply from countries not in OPEC would also be lower than previously thought.

The EIA, the statistical arm of the Department of Energy, said on Tuesday in its monthly Short Term Energy Outlook that world oil demand will rise by 0.84 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, an increase of 84,000 bpd from the same forecast last month.

In 2013 global oil demand will rise by a further 1 million bpd to average 90.1 million bpd, the EIA said, an increase of 130,000 bpd from last month's estimate.

Supply from countries not in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is now seen rising by 510,000 bpd this year to 52.49 million bpd, but the EIA trimmed its estimate from last month by 50,000 bpd.

The EIA also trimmed its non-OPEC supply forecast for 2013, cutting it by 70,000 bpd to 53.73 million bpd, but still sees supply growth from outside the producer group of 1.24 million bpd -- more than its forecast increase in consumption.

(Reporting By David Sheppard; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)