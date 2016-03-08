An oil well is seen near Denver, Colorado February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON Mar 8 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2016 world oil demand growth forecast by 90,000 barrels per day to 1.15 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2017 by 250,000 bpd to 1.21 million bpd.