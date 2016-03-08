Futures slide as concerns over Trump spook investors
U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday amid fears that a fresh controversy around President Donald Trump could derail his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
WASHINGTON Mar 8 The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2016 world oil demand growth forecast by 90,000 barrels per day to 1.15 million bpd.
In its monthly forecast, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2017 by 250,000 bpd to 1.21 million bpd.
Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.