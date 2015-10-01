Walkies! Big dogs and small join Bangkok fun run
BANGKOK From tiny chihuahuas to 60 kg (130 lb) mastiffs, hundreds of dogs and their owners jogged through a Bangkok park on Sunday to raise money for charity.
Paris is dressing up its Eiffel Tower with a colorful lights show marking this week's womenswear catwalk shows.
The French fashion capital, home to some of the world's most renowned design houses such as Chanel and Dior, has been covered with posters reading "Fashion loves Paris" in the run up to the spring/summer 2016 runway shows and presentations.
The slogan was also projected on the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday night, after Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and various guests unveiled the sparkling lights show.
The special lighting will be displayed on the monument every night for the duration of Paris Fashion Week, which kicked off on Tuesday and runs until 0ct. 7.
BANGKOK From tiny chihuahuas to 60 kg (130 lb) mastiffs, hundreds of dogs and their owners jogged through a Bangkok park on Sunday to raise money for charity.
BRUSSELS An interactive museum exploring Europe's diverse history of wars, the EU and even Brexit opens to the public in Brussels on Saturday, trying to tell the story of the continent from a non-national perspective.