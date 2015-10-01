Paris is dressing up its Eiffel Tower with a colorful lights show marking this week's womenswear catwalk shows.

The French fashion capital, home to some of the world's most renowned design houses such as Chanel and Dior, has been covered with posters reading "Fashion loves Paris" in the run up to the spring/summer 2016 runway shows and presentations.

The slogan was also projected on the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday night, after Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and various guests unveiled the sparkling lights show.

The special lighting will be displayed on the monument every night for the duration of Paris Fashion Week, which kicked off on Tuesday and runs until 0ct. 7.