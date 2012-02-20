DUBLIN Irish telecoms group eircom said there had been a "significant reduction" in earnings in the second half of 2011, as expected, and it had lowered forecasts for its future performance because of problems cutting costs further.

"The results indicate declining trends caused by ... continued reduced customer confidence and heightened industry competition," eircom said on Monday, after presenting an updated business plan to lenders.

"This is underlined by recently announced reductions in GNP projections for Ireland," Ireland's largest fixed-line telephone company said.

Eircom said the reduction in earnings was based around the consumer and small business unit and, in the mobile segment, by reduced market share.

The updated management plan included reduced capital expenditure on its fiber rollout.

The group said it was continuing to consider and discuss proposals from lenders about a restructuring of 3.8 billion euros ($5.0 billion) debt.

Its independent directors are evaluating two proposals, including one from the syndicate of first-lien senior lenders, the most senior in any restructuring, owed 2.71 billion euros, and another from a group of second-lien senior lenders owed around 350 million.

The company said it hired Morgan Stanley to advise on a possible sale at the start of the month, and prospective buyers had until mid-March to signal their interest.

Eircom owner Singapore Technologies Telemedia withdrew from the board last month after lenders rejected its restructuring proposal.

