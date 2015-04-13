MILAN The planned 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) offer by Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers to acquire state-controlled rival Rai Way cannot go ahead in its current form, market watchdog Consob said on Monday.

EI Towers, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset group, announced its bid back in February but met with resistance from the government which said at least 51 percent of Rai Way should remain in state hands.

Last Friday, EI Towers revised its offer, saying it was now conditional on securing a stake of at least 40 percent, against an earlier demand of at least two thirds of Rai Way capital.

In a statement on its website, Consob said the revised threshold was below a level guaranteeing control and so impacted the offer that had been filed.

"...this means the process of approval of the bid document can no longer proceed," Consob said, adding EI Towers' revised offer lowering the threshold did not constitute a new bid.

Consob said any new request from EI Towers would require the filing of a new offer document, according to Italian market rules.

The bid is being closely watched in Rome for its possible impact on relations between Berlusconi and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who is pushing to complete wide-ranging reform of electoral laws that will require broad support in parliament.

