Toshiba asks Western Digital again to drop challenge to Toshiba's chip business sale
TOKYO Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.
SEOUL South Korea's E-Land Group said on Thursday it plans to list its Chinese unit in Hong Kong by 2013 to raise around $1 billion.
E-Land Fashion China Holdings Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of the group's unlisted holding company E-Land World, will be the first company the group lists through an initial public offering.
The group said in a statement it plans to choose a lead manager within this month.
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.
TOKYO Japan Display said on Wednesday it was delaying its planned investment in organic light-emitting diode panel maker JOLED until next year at the earliest as it continues to overhaul its business strategy.