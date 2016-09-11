Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
TEL AVIV Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT.TA) said on Sunday it won a contract valued at over $90 million from an Asia-Pacific country for the supply of advanced electro-optic systems.
The systems will be delivered over four years.
Spectro XR is an ultra-long-range, day/night electro-optical system. Its fully digital sensors and lasers can be installed on a variety of platforms including rotary and fixed-wing airborne platforms, aerostats, naval vessels and land applications.
NEW YORK CBS Corp Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said in response to a shareholder question on Friday that he believed shares of Viacom Inc , which the network considered merging with last year, were undervalued.