TEL AVIV Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT.TA) said on Sunday it won a contract valued at over $90 million from an Asia-Pacific country for the supply of advanced electro-optic systems.

The systems will be delivered over four years.

Spectro XR is an ultra-long-range, day/night electro-optical system. Its fully digital sensors and lasers can be installed on a variety of platforms including rotary and fixed-wing airborne platforms, aerostats, naval vessels and land applications.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)