Donald Trump’s words and actions have torn asunder whatever unity American evangelicals once possessed.

The Republican presidential nominee’s graphic depiction of how he views women — on full display in his characterization of Hillary Clinton as “nasty” during the third presidential debate; his lewd boasting on a leaked 2005 recording about his past sexually aggressive acts and the emergence of at least 11 women accusing him of sexual assault — constitutes a turning point for the evangelical movement. One that could have profound implications lasting beyond the 2016 election campaign.

The question is whether the so-called religious right should put faith or politics first.

Should people of faith aim to reform this world through legislation, lobbying and court decisions? Or should their eyes be on creating a beloved community in the world beyond, honoring the Lord and living in accord with his teachings?

For the past generation or two, evangelical leaders focused primarily on the world around us. They formed an alliance with the Republican Party and created litmus tests to earn their support, often based on hot issues of the day, such as abortion, gay marriage and a more public role for religion. Their ranks include Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, and hard-line Republican activists such as Ralph Reed. These men looked more comfortable with poll numbers and electoral strategies than with the sinful nature of man. They generally serve as reliable spokespeople for the candidates they support.

This identification with the Republican Party and its platforms, especially in the era of Trump, no longer holds much attraction among a new generation of evangelicals for whom faith is sacred and politics profane. These believers — younger, more ethnically and racially diverse, increasingly mobile and reliant on social media — are seeking religious leaders who speak to their spiritual sensibilities. Russell Moore, president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, and an early opponent of Trump’s messages of hate and exclusion, exemplifies their yearnings, particularly because he occupies the position once held by prominent culture warrior Richard Land.

Which path will evangelicalism take? That is the crucial question underlying the challenge posed by the Trump campaign. To old-line evangelicals, Trump is one more flawed candidate whose language and demeanor matter less than his plans for the U.S. Supreme Court. To the younger and more spiritual, Trump is not a “good” man, at least as they conceive it, and thus could not make a “good” president.

Religious movements regularly face the dilemma of spirit versus strategy. In the terms used by the great 5th-century theologian Augustine of Hippo, they either try to change the city of man, and thus run the risk of endangering their purity, or focus on the city of God, and thereby concede influence on the present moment.

Augustine’s dichotomy has appeared and reappeared throughout American history. After the Scopes “Monkey Trial” of 1925, for example, conservative evangelicals entered a half century of political quiescence. As a major American religious force, though, they remained active. They planted ministries, developed media outlets, held mass revivals, strengthened collages and sought converts.

Even when their leaders came close to power, as the Reverend Billy Graham did in befriending President Richard M. Nixon, they tried to avoid strict partisanship. Politics, for them, was a losing proposition. Only in faith could they triumph.

The Supreme Court’s 1973 landmark decision "Roe v. Wade," which legalized abortion, returned evangelicals to the political arena — but only up to a point. In a move that has been all but lost to history, the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest component of American evangelicalism, actually supported Roe. Baptists believe in the importance of an individual choosing voluntarily to be born again and in that sense distrust coercion by the state. But this support was short-lived.

By the 1980 presidential election, most evangelicals saw in Republican Ronald Reagan an opportunity to change the moral direction of the United States. They opted to work for the electoral victories of the Republican Party.

"Roe" remains the law of the land. That fact, plus the failure of Republican presidents, including Reagan, to give more than lip service to the causes of the religious right, has led many contemporary evangelicals to wonder whether 40 years of political engagement were worth it.

In 2016, with a Republican nominee who does not even pay lip service to their causes, these doubts are winning significant adherents, especially among young evangelicals more interested in worship than power. They are wondering why, if they can fall in love and get married, and honor God in such fashion, same-sex couples cannot.

To this growing spiritual sensibility, ministers of the gospel who support Trump could not be more revolting. Even those who favor the sacred over the profane find this man’s profanity too much. The sooner faith becomes prophetic rather than powerful, the religious members of the religious right believe, the more God’s words will be heeded.

Everyone, and not just believers, has a stake in this controversy. Americans have long had an implicit understanding about how best to avoid the religious violence that so plagued Europeans. Unlike them, Americans welcomed religious voices into the public square. But as much as Americans respected religion in general, the public was less certain about specific religions.

From Thomas Jefferson and James Madison to the present day, religion can count on public support, but at the cost of abandoning what the Supreme Court once called “pervasive sectarianism.” The United States, the most religious country among the wealthy liberal democracies, is also among the least theological. Religion should unite us, most of us believe, and not cause us to prefer the sword to the plow.

In return for acceptance into public life, America’s religions have been given exemption from certain public duties that all other secular groups must obey. Unlike bar associations or industrial giants, religious organizations do not pay property taxes on where they carry out their main business. Their holidays become everyone’s holidays. Their members can avoid going to war, and, in some states, being vaccinated. Even the Pledge of Allegiance, at least since 1954, pays homage to God.

Though Americans separate church and state, there is no separation of church and culture in America. In return for widespread acceptance, our religions have historically downplayed their specificity: God is in the pledge but not Jesus Christ.

Evangelicals who enter the political fray in favor of Trump threaten this religious peace. Trump’s vulgarity gave them an opportunity to turn their backs on the city of man in favor of the glories of belief.

Not, it turns out, for the Falwells and the Reeds. Ignoring religious voices even among fellow evangelicals, they have taken ownership of Trump’s intolerance, lack of charity and even his narcissism.

They are as far from martyrdom as any religious believer can be: Not only would they not give up their life or face banishment for their faith, they will not even change parties.