Feb 8 - Electronic Arts Inc's chief financial officer is leaving the video game publisher to take a post at communications company Polycom Inc, both companies said in statements on Wednesday.

Eric Brown, who has been EA's CFO since 2008, will become Polycom's CFO and chief operating officer starting on February 21.

EA has been shifting its video game business from games on physical discs to digital platforms in recent years. It acquired PopCap games in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion last summer.

A source close to the matter said that Brown was not pushed out and that he left for Polycom because he wanted a more operational role.

Kenneth Barker will become EA's interim CFO while the company undergoes a search for a new CFO.

