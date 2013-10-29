An overview shows the Electronic Arts EA exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2013 fair in Cologne August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

SAN FRANCISCO Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) reported higher profit for the second quarter on cost controls and digital sales, although revenues were down on the year ago quarter.

For the three months ended Sept 30, the company posted total revenue of $1.04 billion compared with $1.08 billion a year ago. It reported a net income of $105 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with $49 million, or 15 cents per share a year ago.

