Eli Lilly and Co said it would postpone by at least two years the marketing application for its once-daily diabetes treatment to evaluate liver concerns, a delay some analysts said could doom the experimental drug.

Lilly said it wouldn't seek U.S. and European marketing approval for basal insulin peglispro until "after 2016," as it attempts to find out why some patients developed excess liver fat in late-stage studies..

Shares were down 1 percent in late morning trading.

"This suggests a high likelihood that the program is dead, from a regulatory standpoint and/or a commercial standpoint," Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said in a research note.

If approved, the long-acting insulin would capture only about $500 million in peak annual sales, due to longstanding concerns about liver safety, Anderson said.

In the meantime, Lilly continues to develop a cheaper, rival "biosimilar" form of Sanofi's blockbuster once-daily Lantus insulin that analysts believe could generate annual sales of $1 billion or more, to be shared with partner Boehringer Ingelheim.

Indeed, the company may now take a far more bold stance in marketing its Lantus biosimilar once it comes to market, including aggressive rebates, Deutsche Bank said in a research note.

Lilly said last month it planned to seek approval for peglispro in the first quarter of 2015 and that its drug for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes would help fill a significant void in its insulin portfolio.

Its current insulins, Humalog and Humulin, had combined sales last year of $4.2 billion but are shorter acting and have had disappointing sales growth.

Peglispro has not been associated with liver impairment, Lilly said on Monday, but noted that some patients in late-stage studies had increased levels of liver fat. A severe buildup of fats in the liver can cause inflammation and scarring of the organ, and progress to liver failure.

In clinical trials released last year, peglispro proved more effective than Lantus, Sanofi's $7.2 billion-a-year brand, in reducing blood sugar levels of patients with type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease which is linked to obesity. It also caused significantly fewer episodes of overnight hypogylcemia, a potentially dangerous drop in blood sugar.

But patients taking peglispro had seriously elevated liver enzymes, a sign of potential liver toxicity which could give an advantage to a newer long-acting insulin from Sanofi known as Toujeo that could be available by June in the United States.

