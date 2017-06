Eli Lilly and Co said a late-stage trial testing its lung cancer drug Alimta failed to meet the main study goal of improving overall survival of patients.

Patients on the trial, named Pointbreak, were given either a combination of Alimta and Roche Holding AG's cancer drug Avastin along with chemotherapy, or just Avastin along with chemotherapy drugs.

(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore)