Toshiba's Westinghouse files for bankruptcy as charges jump
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Wednesday, as its Japanese parent seeks to limit losses that threaten its future.
Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI.N), whose software is used by mortgage professionals, is exploring a sale and has interviewed banks to manage the process, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $820 million, closed 13 percent up at $30.98 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company is expected to start soliciting bids in the next two months, the financial newswire said, citing two people. (link.reuters.com/ken32v)
Ellie Mae reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit last week as it added more customers, and raised its full-year forecast.
The company, whose shares have risen about 37 percent in last six months, has benefited from a rebounding U.S. housing market as record low interest and mortgage rates and high rents prompt more people to buy houses.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's CEO said on Wednesday that offers received so far for a stake in its NAND flash memory business are high enough for the Japanese company to avoid falling into negative shareholder equity.
AMSTERDAM Elliott Advisors, the activist investor with a 3.25 percent stake in Akzo Nobel , said on Wednesday other shareholders owning almost a quarter of the Dutch paints and chemicals group want it to enter into talks with spurned U.S. suitor PPG Industries .