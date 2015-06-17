Imagination Tech starts dispute process with Apple
LONDON Imagination Technologies said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with Apple, its biggest customer, after failing to resolve a standoff over licensing between the two companies.
SEOUL U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott said on Thursday South Korea's Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] should make a fair offer to Samsung C&T Corp 000830.KS shareholders in seeking to combine the firm with Cheil Industries Inc (028260.KS).
Elliott, a Samsung C&T shareholder, said that while it "understands and is supportive" of the need for South Korea's largest conglomerate to restructure in relation to its ongoing succession process, Samsung Group should properly recognize Samsung C&T's value.
LOS ANGELES Family members of three victims of the December 2015 shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California, have sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming that the companies permitted Islamic State to flourish on social media.