TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) has talked with various parties about possible support for chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc 6665.T but is unlikely to come to its rescue, Toshiba President Norio Sasaki said on Thursday, citing Elpida's weak operating condition.

Shares of Elpida Memory 6665.T have swung sharply over the past two days as speculation mounts about possible moves to rescue Japan's last remaining player in dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) as it battles tumbling prices and a loss of market share to better-funded South Korean giants.

"People have been coming to us from various places to talk, including those that have been rumored," Sasaki told reporters at a New Year's reception for Japanese industry leaders, when asked if he had held direct talks with Elpida.

The Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday that Elpida had requested $500 million in financial aid from about 10 U.S., Chinese and Taiwanese clients and was considering seeking help from Toshiba.

Elpida said it had no comment on the report, which it described as speculation.

Toshiba also on Wednesday denied a Taiwanese trade publication report that it was considering integrating business operations with Elpida, the latest in a series of reports about Elpida's possible survival plans.

"It would be hard for us to do what everybody is reporting about with Elpida in its current operational state," Sasaki said, adding that the company needed structural reforms and an end to its losses.

"We shouldn't get carried away by rumors."

One analyst said Elpida's Taiwanese clients should include original equipment manufacturers such as Acer (2353.TW) and Asustek (2357.TW) but he did not see any interest from the OEMs to provide financial aid to Elpida because they would have other suppliers.

Elpida posted a 44.7 billion yen ($582.3 million) operating loss in the July-September quarter as demand for DRAM chips, used in personal computers, steadily declines with the rise of tablets, which use flash memory, and with the poor economic environment.

The company has repeatedly raised capital as it competes with South Korea's Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and Hynix Semiconductor (000660.KS).

"As it is now, for us to team up on DRAM would be unthinkable," said Sasaki, noting that Toshiba had already exited the hotly competitive DRAM business.

Elpida's shares fell 7.4 percent on Thursday to 350 yen, more than giving up the previous day's 5.6 percent gain. Toshiba was unchanged at 312 yen.

($1 = 76.77 yen)

(Additional reporting by Mayumi Negishi, Mari Saito; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)