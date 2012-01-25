TOKYO Chip maker Elpida Memory's 6665.T president was scheduled to meet lenders and government officials on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said, amid talk of a tie-up with another maker ahead of looming debt repayment deadlines.

President Yukio Sakamoto was to talk with bankers and officials from the trade ministry, the sources said, but they added that such meetings take place regularly and it was not clear whether Elpida would give new information on any progress in its search for a partner.

An Elpida spokesman declined to comment.

Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market has been reported to be seeking a tie-up with Micron Technology (MU.O) of the United States, Taiwan's Nanya Technology 6665.T, or Toshiba (6502.T).

Small makers are battling tumbling prices for DRAM, used in PCs, amid the rise of tablets, which use flash memory, and ever-harsher competition from dominant market player Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and second-ranked Hynix (000660.KS).

"A merger with Micron would help the overall DRAM industry as it would create a sizeable third player to compete with the larger Samsung and Hynix," said Choi Do-yeon, an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities in Seoul.

"Such a deal could have a short-term negative impact on South Korean firms as the enlarged new company could chip away at their market share, but longer term it will give the trio enough scale and bargaining power to control supply and prices."

Elpida has declined substantive comment on the tie-up reports, but says it is seeking to refinance its debt and raise more cash through advance payments from clients.

Toshiba has said it was approached about supporting Elpida, but was unlikely to come to the company's rescue after exiting the DRAM market a decade ago.

Elpida's lenders include the state-run Development Bank of Japan as well as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T), Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) and Sumitomo Trust & Banking, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings (8309.T).

Elpida faces a late March redemption of 15 billion yen in corporate bonds and an early April deadline for repayment of 77 billion yen in loans taken out under a government-backed rescue package.

The company is set to announce its October-December earnings on February 2, after posting a 45 billion yen loss the previous quarter.

