TOKYO Shares of Elpida Memory jumped more than 8 percent in heavy trade on Wednesday after the Yomiuri newspaper said the struggling chipmaker will seek a capital tie-up with U.S. rival Micron Technology (MU.O).

The company's shares were up 7.8 percent at 327 yen after gaining just 1 percent in the previous session.

Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, has informed its main bank of its aim to establish an alliance with Micron to secure a combined market share exceeding 20 percent, the Yomiuri reported.

The chipmaker is struggling amid plunging prices and stiff competition from South Korean rivals. Its stock lost over 62 percent of its value last year.

