Sony unveils new 'Spider-man' game at E3 expo
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
LONDON British singer-songwriter Elvis Costello has told fans not to buy a pricey limited edition box set of his music on sale next month, recommending they purchase some Louis Armstrong instead.
Costello, real name Declan MacManus, said in an official blog post that the online retail price for "The Return Of The Spectacular Spinning Songbook" of $202.66, or 212.99 pounds in Britain, "appears to be either a misprint or a satire.
"If you want to buy something special for your loved one at this time of seasonal giving, we suggest, 'Ambassador Of Jazz' -- a cute little imitation suitcase containing 10 re-mastered albums by one of the most beautiful and loving revolutionaries who ever lived -- Louis Armstrong."
The music, he added, was "vastly superior," and cost less than $150.
While Costello's comments may embarrass his record label, they have also generated considerable publicity for the "super deluxe" edition, which is available from December 6.
The 57-year-old pointed out that the same music would be available in the New Year at more affordable prices, and took the opportunity to plug his live appearances in the United States and Europe next year.
NEW YORK New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding. The nonprofit theater said it recognized that its contemporary staging of the play, which portrays Caesar as a magnetic, blond businessman with a gold bathtub, had provoked heated debate. Actors and other artis