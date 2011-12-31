SAO PAULO Brazilian planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) will sell its A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to the U.S. Air Force, in a firm-fixed price delivery order contract worth $355 million, the company said in a statement late on Friday.

Twenty aircraft will be provided, as well as ground training devices to support pilot training and support for all maintenance and supply requirements for the aircraft and associated support equipment.

"We are committed to pursuing our U.S. investment strategy and to delivering the A-29 Super Tucano on schedule and within the budget," Luiz Carlos Aguiar, CEO of Embraer Defense and Security, said in the statement.

The aircraft will be supplied in partnership with U.S.-based Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) as the prime contractor, and will be used to conduct advanced flight training, aerial reconnaissance and light air support operations.

The A-29 Super Tucano was built for counterinsurgency missions and is currently used by five air forces and on order by others, Embraer said. (Reporting by Inae Riveras; Editing by Gary Hill)