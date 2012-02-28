WASHINGTON The U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday it was canceling a $355 million contract awarded to Sierra Nevada Corp and Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA) for 20 light-support aircraft, citing problems with documents used to make the decision.

The Air Force said it would terminate the contract, effective Friday, and investigate the contract award decision, which is being challenged in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims by competitor Hawker Beechcraft.

"While we pursue perfection, we sometimes fall short, and when we do we will take corrective action," Air Force Secretary Michael Donley said in a statement. "Since the acquisition is still in litigation, I can only say that the Air Force Senior Acquisition Executive, David Van Buren, is not satisfied with the quality of the documentation supporting the award decision."

General Donald Hoffman, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, has ordered an investigation, said Air Force spokeswoman Jennifer Cassidy. She declined to give further details since the bids submitted to the Air Force contained proprietary data from the companies.

News of the termination is a setback for the Air Force's acquisition team, which had struggled to rebuild its reputation after a series of embarrassing reversals during a high-stakes battle between Boeing Co (BA.N) and Europe's EADS EAD.PA to build 179 aerial refueling aircraft for the U.S. military.

"We have seen this movie before," said Richard Aboulafia, an analyst with Virginia-based Teal Group. He noted that recent violence in Afghanistan had already raised troubling questions about U.S. Air Force plans to buy aircraft for Afghanistan.

The Air Force on December 30 awarded privately held Sierra Nevada and Brazilian plane maker Embraer an order for 20 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, as well as ground training devices and support, to be used in Afghanistan.

It issued a stop-work order in January after Hawker Beechcraft filed a lawsuit challenging the decision, but said at the time it believed the competition and source selection evaluation had been fair, open and transparent.

Sierra Nevada, prime contractor on the bid with Embraer, on Tuesday said it was disappointed by the Air Force decision and remained convinced that its plane was the only one that met the Air Force's requirements.

"We know that our submission fully met the requirements of the U.S. Air Force Request for Proposal (RFP) and that Sierra Nevada Corporation fully complied with the RFP process as set out by the U.S. Air Force," said Taco Gilbert, a retired Air Force general who heads Sierra Nevada's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance business.

Hawker welcomed the news and said the Air Force had said it could compete for the work.

"We look forward to competing for this contract as this important initiative moves forward," Bill Boisture, the company's chairman, said in a statement.

Hawker had offered its AT-6 light attack aircraft in the competition, arguing it would cost 25 percent less to acquire and would be "dramatically more cost effective" to maintain than the Embraer plane.

It said the contract award to Sierra Nevada would jeopardize 1,400 jobs in Kansas and other states and idle one of the last manufacturing facilities in the United States capable of building a propeller-driven U.S. military aircraft.

The Air Force notified Hawker in November that its aircraft was not in the competitive range and had been disqualified.

Sierra Nevada said in a statement this month that the Air Force had found "multiple deficiencies and significant weaknesses" with the Hawker aircraft.

It was not immediately clear whether the issues cited with the documentation of the Air Force decision involved the Air Force's handling of the issue, or whether there were problems in material submitted by the contractors.

Embraer has said its A-29 Super Tucano was built for counterinsurgency missions and is currently used by five air forces, and others have placed orders.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Andre Grenon, Gary Hill)