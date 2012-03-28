SANTIAGO Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) said on Wednesday it booked $180 million in orders for its Super Tucano light attack fighters for border monitoring and counter-insurgency missions in Burkina Faso, Angola and Mauritania.

Burkina Faso has already received three aircraft for border patrol missions, and the Angola Air Force has ordered six Super Tucanos, the first three of which will be delivered this year, Embraer announced at Chile's FIDAE defense and air show. The company did not disclose how many planes Mauritania ordered.

The orders help bolster the Super Tucano program after the United States Air Force unexpectedly canceled an order last month for 20 planes to support its fight against insurgents in Afghanistan.

With the orders from Africa, nine air forces have now ordered the Super Tucano in Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. Luiz Carlos Aguiar, the head of Embraer's defense unit, told Reuters in January the company was aiming for contracts with other NATO nations.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)