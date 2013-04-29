ChemChina gets nearly 95 percent of Syngenta, seeks more
ZURICH ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.
SAO PAULO Brazil's Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, booked an order from United Airlines on Monday for 30 regional jets, the latest in a string of orders for smaller aircraft by major U.S. airlines.
The E-175 jets will form part of the United Express fleet controlled by industry leader United Continental (UAL.N). The order includes options for as many as 40 additional aircraft for a total of $2.9 billion at current list prices.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes)
VICTORIA, British Columbia The two parties set to take power in Canada's Pacific province of British Columbia vowed on Tuesday to block Kinder Morgan Inc's plans to expand an oil pipeline, setting up a fight with energy-rich Alberta and the federal government.