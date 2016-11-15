Sears' Lampert lashes out at supplier's threat to end agreement
Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert lashed out at a supplier, which has threatened to terminate a supply deal with the struggling retailer.
BRASILIA Brazilian planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with United Airlines (UAL.N) for 24 E175 jets, transferring a firm order previously placed by Republic Airways Holdings RJET.O (RJETQ.PK).
Republic had placed the order before filing for Chapter 11 reorganization in a U.S. court in February.
The planes with a total list price of $1.08 billion are scheduled for delivery next year, Embraer said in a statement. It added that backlog movement will be shown in its results in the last quarter of this year.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said on Monday it would buy Patheon NV , a Dutch manufacturer of drugs for clinical trials, for $5.2 billion as it seeks to complement its offerings in production and services for the biopharma industry.