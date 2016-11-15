BRASILIA Brazilian planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with United Airlines (UAL.N) for 24 E175 jets, transferring a firm order previously placed by Republic Airways Holdings RJET.O (RJETQ.PK).

Republic had placed the order before filing for Chapter 11 reorganization in a U.S. court in February.

The planes with a total list price of $1.08 billion are scheduled for delivery next year, Embraer said in a statement. It added that backlog movement will be shown in its results in the last quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)