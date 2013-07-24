Snap surges after IPO banks give flurry of 'buy' ratings
Shares of Snap Inc jumped over 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly-needed "buy" ratings.
EMC Corp EMC.N, the world's largest data storage equipment maker, reported quarterly profit that met analysts' expectations, helped by growth at its cloud software unit, VMware Inc (VMW.N).
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 42 cents per share in the second quarter, meeting analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
EMC's revenue was $5.61 billion in the quarter, in line with analysts' estimates. It reported $5.31 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company was $701 million, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter. It reported $650 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. (r.reuters.com/myg89t)
VMware raised the high end of its full-year revenue forecast range on Tuesday after reporting a stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit, saying federal government demand and enterprise deals were likely to pick up in the second half.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)
Tesla Inc founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk has launched a company called Neuralink Corp through which computers could merge with human brains, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp wants its U.S nuclear unit to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors as early as Tuesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, seeking a quick ringfencing of losses before the Japanese parent's financial year ends.