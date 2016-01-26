A Dell logo is pictured on the front of a computer in this photo illustration in the Manhattan borough of New York October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

BRUSSELS - European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Feb. 29 whether to nod through U.S. computer maker Dell Inc's $67-billion bid for data storage company EMC Corp EMC.N or open a full-scale investigation.

The deal would enable world No. 3 computer maker Dell to better compete with rivals Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O), IBM (IBM.N) and Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) in managing and storing corporate data on the cloud.

Dell sought EU approval on Monday, according to a filing on the European Commission website. The EU competition watchdog can either clear the deal with or without conditions in the preliminary review or launch a five-month investigation if it has serious doubts.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)