NEW YORK Trading volumes of emerging market debt rose 15 percent in the third quarter of 2014 versus the same period a year ago, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Overall trading volumes of emerging market debt reached $1.454 trillion, up from $1.266 trillion in the third quarter of 2013, according to EMTA, the trade association for the emerging markets debt trading industry said in a statement.

However, volumes fell 13 percent from the $1.668 trillion reported in the second quarter of this year.

Mexican debt was the most widely traded at $226 billion, down 11 percent year-on-year. Brazilian debt was second at $155 billion, off 23 percent. Russia was third with $119 billion in turnover, up 12 percent. All three were down from the second quarter of 2014

Corporate Eurobond trading exceeded sovereign Eurobonds for a second straight quarter, with $297 billion in transaction volume versus $288 billion.

Corporate issues made up half of the Eurobond market's third-quarter volumes, down from 51 percent in the second quarter. Sovereign debt volumes rose to 48 percent in the third quarter from 46 percent in the second quarter.

"After exceeding the nominal size of the outstanding EM sovereign debt market in 2007, and surpassing EM sovereigns in the primary market nearly 10 years ago, it is high time that corporate bond trading achieves a similar status in the secondary market," David Spegel, Global Head of Emerging Market Credit Research at BNP Paribas in London said.

Eurobond trading volumes, overall, stood at $597 billion in the third quarter, up 37 percent versus $437 billion a year ago. Volumes fell 5 percent from $631 billion in the second quarter.

Russia's 2030 sovereign bond was the most widely traded Eurobond at $19 billion. Argentina's U.S. dollar-denominated Par and Discount bonds were second with $7 billion each in transactions. Brazil's 2025 sovereign Eurobond was third with $5 billion, followed by Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA's 2026 bond at $4 billion.

Third-quarter local currency denominated bond trading volumes were 59 percent of the overall emerging debt market at $852 billion. That is up 4 percent from a year ago, but down 18 percent from the second quarter's $1.033 trillion.

In local-currency trade, Mexico was first at $183 billion, followed by South Africa at $91 billion, India at $79 billion, Brazil at $76 billion and Poland at $56 billion.

(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)