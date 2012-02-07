Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings as floods in Thailand disrupted supplies and weak European economies hurt demand.

The industrial conglomerate also cut its full-year sales forecast but said it expects most of the pressures on its operations to be temporary. Its profit forecast was in line with analyst estimates but shares fell 2.8 percent in late trading.

Chief Executive David Farr said Europe was in recession but the maker of industrial automation systems and oil and gas equipment expects to increase sales there this year, in part because its European operations sell into healthier Eastern European and Middle Eastern markets.

"I feel better about Europe today than I did a couple months ago because of the actions being taken by their government and the actions being taken by the banks and financial community," Farr said on Emerson's conference call. "So even though we see a recession, we are still going to say that we have underlying growth in Europe in 2012."

Farr said China's industrial economy was slowing down and said he does not expect a recovery in China's housing and commercial construction markets this year.

Net earnings fell 23 percent to $371 million, or 50 cents per share, in the first quarter ended December 31 from $480 million or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

The profit missed analysts' average estimate by 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 4 percent to $5.31 billion, slightly above Wall Street estimates of $5.29 billion. Floods in Thailand disrupted supplies of electronic components, hurting revenue and profit in the process management segment that serves the energy industry.

Margins in the process business were much lower than expected, Nomura analyst Shannon O'Callaghan said.

The floods also hurt Emerson's network power segment, which makes uninterruptible power supplies. This business was also affected by U.S. telecommunications customers deferring investments.

Thailand's worst floods in half a century forced a series of industrial estates to close in October, disrupting production of electronics, one of Thailand's key exports.

Companies citing the floods this earnings season include carmakers Ford (F.N) and Honda (7267.T), electronic connector maker TE Connectivity (TEL.N), hard drive maker Western Digital Corp WDC.N, as well as insurers XL Group Plc (XL.N) and Everest Re Group Ltd (RE.N).

The insurance industry estimates its losses from the flooding to be at least $15 billion, and there are fears the number could rise as high as $20 billion.

FLOOD IMPACT

"The Thailand floods, slower growth in Asia and a host of other issues derailed the quarter, but there are signs of life in the underlying numbers," said Edward Jones industrial analyst Matt Collins.

He added that the network power and climate tech businesses lagged expectations but U.S. construction activity was reviving and Emerson's European businesses were more resilient than expected.

Emerson shares have lagged the S&P 500 index over the past year, but the stock remains one of the most richly valued among large, multinational industrial companies.

Emerson stock was down 2.8 percent to $51.89. Counting Tuesday's decline, Emerson is still up about 11 percent this year, beating a broader index of manufacturing stocks .GSPIC.

Weak demand from both Chinese and U.S. housing markets pushed down sales of Emerson's air conditioning components. The company said it did not expect much recovery in Chinese construction markets this year.

CEO Farr said January orders were down 22 percent in the climate technology business.

Two other businesses, industrial automation and tools and storage, generated higher sales. Earnings increased in the tools business, reflecting strength in nonresidential construction markets. Farr said he felt "positive" about the U.S. commercial construction outlook.

Emerson said telecommunications as well as heating and cooling markets would improve and that industrial businesses were "strong," but it trimmed its fiscal 2012 sales forecast. It expects core sales to rise by 4 percent to 6 percent, down from a December forecast of 5 percent to 7 percent.

The company expects 2012 earnings of $3.45 to $3.60 per share, which brackets analysts' average estimate of $3.51. Estimates have come down since Emerson warned in December about the effects of the Thai floods and said Europe's economies had entered a recession.

