WASHINGTON Universal Music Group has won U.S. antitrust approval, without conditions, for its $1.9 billion purchase of EMI labels, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

In Brussels, the European Commission gave Vivendi's Universal Music Group approval for the transaction, but required asset sales worth about $350 million.

With approval from Europe and the FTC, the companies may close the deal.

