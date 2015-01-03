UK seaside towns fight back against seagull attacks
LONDON Fed up with holidaymakers being divebombed by greedy seagulls in "horror movie" scenes, one British costal area is fighting back by making it an offence to feed the birds.
DUBAI Etihad Airways reported serious disruption to arrivals and departures for all airlines after fog forced the temporary closure of Abu Dhabi International Airport on Saturday.
The airport was closed for a little more than an hour from 2.30am local time, Etihad said.
"These conditions have resulted in unprecedented congestion at Abu Dhabi airport and will lead to knock-on delays throughout the network for the next 24 hours," the airline said in a statement.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Goodman)
BERLIN German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said on Tuesday she would seek to convince the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to remain part of the Paris Climate Agreement during her trip to the United States later this month.