DUBAI Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dubai International Film Festival for his contribution to cinema.

The "Pulp Fiction" and "The Hateful Eight" actor was among a host of movie stars and producers attending the festival's opening on Wednesday.

"I don't know if it's too early ...It happens when it happens," Jackson said on the red carpet. "I will continue to go out there and do the things that I do and who knows, maybe I'll get a second lifetime achievement award."

The 13th edition of the Dubai festival runs until Dec. 14.

