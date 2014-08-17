DUBAI A Nigerian woman with cancer who died in the Emirati capital had shown signs "that may be consistent with Ebola", the Health Authority of Abu Dhabi said on Sunday.

The 35-year-old woman was traveling to India from Nigeria via Abu Dhabi to seek treatment for advanced cancer when her health deteriorated during her time in transit at Abu Dhabi's airport, the authority said in a statement according to the state WAM news agency.

"It was noted at the time of resuscitation that she had shown signs that may be consistent with Ebola virus infection, although her existing medical condition provided an adequate medical explanation," WAM quoted the statement as saying.

The Health Authority said that all of the patient's contacts, including her husband who had been sitting next to her on the plane and the five medics who tried to resuscitate her "are in isolation pending the result of Ebola testing on the patient. They are all well with no symptoms."

WAM cited the Health Ministry as saying that there was no risk to the public and that neither the passengers on the plane from Nigeria nor those in the airport were at risk.

