WASHINGTON Aug 2 Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions
from energy use in the first quarter of this year fell to their
lowest level in the U.S. in 20 years, as demand shifted to
natural gas-fired generation from coal-fired electricity due to
record low gas prices, the energy department said.
Energy-related carbon emissions fell 8 percent from the same
period a year ago to 1.134 billion tonnes, according to the
latest monthly energy review by the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) - the energy department's statistics arm.
In the U.S., the first quarter usually represents the time
of year when greenhouse gas emissions are at their highest
because of strong demand for fossil-fuel generated power for
home heating.
Emissions from coal use fell sharply by 18 percent to 387
million tonnes in the January-March 2012 period - the
lowest-first quarter tally since 1983 and the lowest for any
quarter since April-June 1986.
The contribution of coal in U.S. energy use is likely to
continue its demise, with plant owners and operators reporting
to the EIA last month that they plan to retire 27 gigawatts (GW)
of capacity, or 8.5 percent, at 175 coal-fired facilities
between 2012 and 2016.
Looming federal carbon and mercury regulations being
developed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are also
likely to force the retirement of more coal plants.
Energy analysts at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group
said in a research note this week that it expects around 50GW of
coal capacity to be shuttered as a result of pending regulations
and cheap natural gas.
"These closures would create roughly 5-6 bcf/day of
incremental new gas demand in the currently oversupplied US
market," according to a Eurasia Group analysis.
The EIA said that in addition to low natural gas prices, a
mild winter and reduced demand for gasoline also contributed to
the first-quarter emissions drop.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici)