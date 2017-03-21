Crude oil that leaked into a creek in the Canadian province of Alberta from an Enbridge Inc storage facility has been contained but there is no estimate yet of its volume, the National Energy Board regulator said on Tuesday.

The regulator said no injuries, fire or evacuations resulted from Monday's leak at the terminal in Strathcona County, near the provincial capital Edmonton.

The oil flowed into a storm pond on an adjacent industrial site and then into a creek, the board said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the spill.

Enbridge said late on Monday the material which leaked was synthetic crude and that it was responding.

The Edmonton Terminal is one of two delivery points for its Athabasca Regional Oil Sands gathering system, and moves an average of 1.25 million barrels of oil a day, according to the company's website.

An Enbridge pipeline in the area, Line 2A, leaked about 1,300 barrels late last month after it was damaged during unrelated construction activity in the area.

Canada's federal Transportation Safety Board said it has sent investigators to a "pipeline occurrence at a storage facility" in the Edmonton area.

The board did not specify the facility or company involved and did not immediately have additional information when asked.

