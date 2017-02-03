FRANKFURT German utility EnBW on Friday said it would cooperate with car supplier Bosch [ROBG.UL] on the development of batteries for the energy market, highlighting the importance of storage technology across industries.
In a first step, the companies will form a project company to build battery modules for EnBW's power plant in Heilbronn, Germany, aiming to stabilize the energy grid in times of demand swings, a major problem in times of increased supply from wind and solar.
No financial details were disclosed.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Victoria Bryan)