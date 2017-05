Flags of German power supplier EnBW Energie Baden-Wuertemberg AG are pictured at the company's headquarters in Karlsruhe, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

STUTTGART, Germany German utility EnBW (EBKG.DE) is still on the lookout for further takeover opportunities following the 1.4 billion euro ($1.6 billion) deal to buy German gas company VNG [VNG.UL] last year, its chief financial officer said.

"We are not yet satisfied," Thomas Kusterer told journalists on Monday, but added any deal had to make sense for the company and would not be forced.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)