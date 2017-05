Endo International Plc said a majority of its drugs are not distributed using specialty pharmacies.

Endo's statement follows a similar announcement from Allergan Plc after the New York Times reported on Monday that drugmakers were using specialty distributors to circumvent barriers in order to raise drug prices.

Endo said its products distributed by specialty pharmacies include Xiaflex, Aveed and Testopel, among others.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)