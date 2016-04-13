Oil and natural gas producer Energy XXI Ltd (EXXI.O) will prepare for bankruptcy protection as soon as a grace period for missed interest payments expires on Thursday, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Houston-based company previously missed two interest payments on a total of $1.6 billion of debt on March 15, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1Vq2VB4)

Energy XXI could not be immediately reached for comment.

The company had said on March 9 that it might seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if oil prices remained low and it failed to refinance its debt.

(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)