NEW YORK Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses on Wednesday after a government report from the Energy Information Administration showed crude oil inventories rose 9.01 million barrels last week in the United States, much more than expected.

Brent crude was down $1.30 at $123.56 a barrel at 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT), having traded from $123.23 to $124.99. U.S. crude was down $1.80 at $102.21, having traded from $101.87 to $104.12.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)