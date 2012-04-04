Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
NEW YORK Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, taking a toll on the Nasdaq and dragging on other major Wall Street indexes, which touched record highs earlier in the day.
NEW YORK Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses on Wednesday after a government report from the Energy Information Administration showed crude oil inventories rose 9.01 million barrels last week in the United States, much more than expected.
Brent crude was down $1.30 at $123.56 a barrel at 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT), having traded from $123.23 to $124.99. U.S. crude was down $1.80 at $102.21, having traded from $101.87 to $104.12.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
NEW YORK Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, taking a toll on the Nasdaq and dragging on other major Wall Street indexes, which touched record highs earlier in the day.
WASHINGTON U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is likely to impose a new sugar trade deal with Mexico even if final revisions to it fail to win support from the U.S. industry, trade lawyers and experts say.