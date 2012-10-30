Energy stocks provide support as European shares open flat
MILAN European shares steadied in opening deals on Monday, helped by a rise in energy stocks prompted by growing tensions in the Middle East, while public holidays reduced activity.
NEW YORK U.S. crude futures edged higher on Tuesday in light-volume trading, as the return of some refineries shut by Hurricane Sandy pointed to better demand for oil than was feared as the storm approached.
U.S. December crude rose 14 cents, or 0.16 percent, to settle at $85.68 a barrel, having traded from $85.10 to $86.24.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)
SEJONG South Korea's new government announced a 11.2 trillion won ($10 billion) fiscal stimulus package on Monday, increasing social welfare subsidies and taking steps to deliver on President Moon Jae-in's election promise to create 810,000 public sector jobs.