LONDON European offshore wind capacity will grow 17 times from current levels by 2020, as falling costs make it an attractive option for countries trying to meet EU renewable energy targets, the European Environmental Agency (EEA) said in an interview on Tuesday.

Capacity in offshore wind is projected to grow by 41 gigawatts and by 86 GW in on-shore wind over the next decade, the EEA said in a report published on Monday.

That would satisfy an EU legal requirement that 20 percent of energy be derived from renewables in 2020. Solar and biomass were also expected to double in capacity.

"Countries where offshore wind is more competitive will probably have gone for that in a bigger way," said EEA's renewable project manager David Owain Clubb. "There are some countries where there are public perception issues with onshore wind."

Public opposition to wind farms on land has been one of the strongest drivers toward offshore, even though the infrastructure costs more.

"The UK is a classic example of a member state with great experience in oil and gas which is then starting to transfer that to the offshore wind sector because they have a very highly skilled, large workforce," Clubb said.

Turbulent oil market prices over the lifetime of a project can also make wind more appealing than fossil fuels.

Clubb played down fears that the eurozone debt crisis would inhibit growth in renewable energy, instead saying it could only shift focus between low-carbon options.

Under this scenario, cash-strapped countries may reduce reliance on renewable electricity generation by shifting toward renewable heat projects, like geothermal, biomass and heat pumps, which are cheaper and still cut emissions.

"(Countries) have a legal obligation to meet their 2020 targets ...if a member state is struggling to meet (their target) then they may decide to change their technology focus from a focus on electricity to a focus on heating and cooling, for example."

Continued growth in on-shore wind, he said, would come down to whether developers could change perceptions regarding turbines.

Market leader Denmark's success with wind has been due as much to development as a culture of cooperatives and farmers having their own wind turbines.

"Rather than being seen as an imposition, they viewed them as their own energy generators. They were proud of having the wind turbines. That underlines the necessity for developers to engage with local communities."

Despite the growth rates, the EEA report said continued dependence on fossil fuels will mean that Europe meets its 2020 emissions targets by only a narrow margin.