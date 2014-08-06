U.S. utilities likely added 84 billion cubic feet of natural gas into storage last week, continuing the record pace of injection as utilities rebuild depleted heating supplies before next winter, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Wednesday.

An 84-bcf injection for the week ended Aug. 1 would be lower than the previous week's 88-bcf build and under the 90-bcf build a year earlier but well over the 49-bcf five-year average build.

If the estimates are correct, it would be the first time since early May that injections fell below the year-ago level. It would, however, be the 16th week in a row that injections exceeded the five-year norm.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release the storage report on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

There were 80 cooling degree days (CDD) last week, making it much warmer than the prior week's 63 CDDs. That was, however, eight CDDs less than the prior week, but eight days more than a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics data.

Even with the 84-bcf forecast build, storage levels will remain at a 10-year low for early August as utilities replace more of the record 3 trillion cubic feet of gas withdrawn from inventories last winter.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect utilities to add a record 2.7 tcf of gas into storage during the April-October injection season to get stocks to a healthy 3.5 tcf before the November-March winter heating season.

That, however, would still be well below the 3.8 tcf five-year norm and would be the lowest amount of gas in storage at the start of a heating season since 2008.

This week's injection forecast would bring total inventories to 2.391 tcf, narrowing the storage deficit to 18 percent below 2013 and 20 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Over the past four weeks, utilities stockpiled 378 bcf of gas, compared with 242 bcf in the same period in 2013 and a five-year average of 229 bcf.

If injections were to continue at just the normal pace for the rest of the season, which is smaller than the current larger-than-normal stock builds, inventories would reach only 3.2 tcf by early November.

A growing number of analysts say record production has made utilities less reliant on stored gas than in previous winters. A few however continue to worry there may not be enough to meet growing demand for the fuel to avoid price spikes next winter.

The Reuters poll had 25 participants, with injection estimates ranging from 79 to 90 bcf. The median estimate and the average were both 84 bcf.

Early estimates for the next storage report for the week ended Aug. 8 ranged between 75 and 106 bcf, with an average build of 89 bcf, much higher than the 70-bcf increase during the same week in 2013 and the five-year average of 45 bcf.

The following is a partial list of survey participants. Figures are in billion cubic feet (bcf).

Asset Risk Management 83

Citi Futures 90

Ecova 83

Energy Management Institute 85

enerjay LLC 81

FirstEnergy 81

Gelber & Associates 86

Guernsey 86

IAF Advisors 79

INTL FCStone 85

JPMorgan 82

Price Futures Group 80

Raymond James 81

Ritterbusch 84

Schneider Electric 87

Stephen Smith Energy 85

Strategic Energy 79

The SMC Report 86

Thomson Reuters Analytics 87

Tradition Energy 83

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)