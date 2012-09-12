NEW YORK Underground natural gas storage capacity rose 3.3 percent over the year to April, the government said on Wednesday, a larger-than-expected increase that will further relieve concerns that supplies could exceed capacity this year.

As of April 2012, demonstrated peak capacity - the sum of the highest working gas inventory level observed in each reporting facility over the last five years - climbed 136 billion cubic feet to 4.239 trillion cubic feet, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an annual report.

Another 32 bcf could potentially be added by year-end, it said.

A few months ago, some investors worried that excess supply would have to be dumped at discount prices, which could push prices below 10-year lows under $2 per mmBtu. At the time, unrelenting shale gas production and unusually high post-winter stockpiles looked likely to cause commercial inventories to strain the limits of storage caverns at the end of summer.

But inventories grew more slowly than expected due to a blistering hot summer and strong utility demand from power plants switching from coal to gas.

"Availability of storage capacity really hasn't been much of a worry for the market in recent weeks, with the declining storage surplus now implying a fall peak below the prior 4.103 tcf limit," said Citi Futures energy analyst, Tim Evans.

Early in the year, inventories were forecast to reach a peak of 4.109 tcf at the end of summer the injection season, according to the average of a Reuters poll. But by last month, the consensus had fallen to 3.973 tcf -- still a record high, but out of the danger zone for capacity.

Last year stocks ended the inventory building season, which typically runs from April through October, at an all-time high of 3.852 tcf.

WHERE STORAGE SHOWED GAINS

EIA's report compares data from April to April. Since April 2012, EIA analysts said 7.5 bcf has been added to working gas storage capacity cited in the report, estimating that another 32 bcf could potentially be added by year-end.

Most of the 136-bcf increase in demonstrated peak capacity year-over-year came in the form of more use of traditional storage in the West (56 bcf) and salt cavern storage in the Producing region (58 bcf).

Salt cavern storage allows rapid injection and withdrawal to respond to market conditions and other short-term events.

Demonstrated peak working natural gas in the East rose by only 14 bcf, or less than 1 percent, EIA said in a separate Today in Energy Report. But the report noted that the increase coincided with rapid growth of production from the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

EIA said the report shows the growing role of natural gas in the U.S. energy economy.

"Storage operators built more storage capacity and storage holders came up with even greater volumes to put into storage. Concerns expressed early this year that there might not be enough capacity to hold the storage overhang following the warm winter plus normal summer injections should be alleviated."

Demonstrated peak working gas capacity relative to design capacity increased across all regions, the EIA said in Wednesday's report.

"This pattern of growth occurred because growth in capacity utilization outstripped growth in capacity. This dynamic resulted in the 2012 demonstrated peak capacity in the Producing region exceeding the working gas design capacity reported last year at this time, as a significant amount of the newly available storage capacity has already found considerable usage."

Working gas design capacity, or an estimate of a natural gas facility's working gas capacity as reported by the operator in the annual "Underground Gas Storage Report," represents the sum of the result across all fields. EIA said working gas design capacity increased 110 bcf in the lower-48 states year-on-year.

The largest increases in working gas design capacity occurred in the Producing region, where working gas design capacity increased 52 bcf, or nearly 4 percent, since 2011. Capacity additions in the West region posted larger year-on-year increases on a percentage basis, rising nearly 7 percent, or 48 bcf, EIA said.

(Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Sofina Mirza-Reid and David Gregorio)