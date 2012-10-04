A general view of the headquarters of Russian gas giant Gazprom, taken during the company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Moscow June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LONDON European energy firms appear to have gained the upper hand in a bitter gas pricing dispute with Russia and other exporters though their pursuit of market-based pricing could hurt consumers and security of supply in the long run, some experts are warning.

Major natural gas exporters to Europe - Russia, Norway, Algeria and Qatar - sell their gas mostly under long-term contracts that are linked to oil prices.

Because oil prices have remained stubbornly high despite the weak global economy, European power and gas suppliers currently have to buy at high prices linked to oil.

As they then must sell to their customers at lower retail prices linked to the spot market, their profits are being squeezed.

Thierry Bros, energy analyst at French Bank Societe Generale, said that the extra cost linked to oil-indexation was about $20 billion this year, which will be mostly borne by utilities and consumers.

These losses in their gas business have prompted utilities across Europe, supported by the European Commission, to demand new contracts that are linked to spot prices on gas hubs like Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP).

But their drive to receive gas under hub pricing terms is short-sighted and may not work out as planned, some analysts say.

"European companies are being naive if they think Russia and others will simply let go of oil-indexation, But if they did, I think we would see spot gas prices rise, although not necessarily to oil-parity," said David Cox, managing director of London Energy Consulting and the Gas Forum, a group that represents the mid- and downstream gas industry in Britain.

PROBLEMS WITH HUB PRICING

Existing long-term supply deals that are linked to the oil price oblige the supplier to meet customer demand within specified limits while giving buyers flexible options to adjust gas flows according to short-term swings in demand.

While oil-indexed contracts are currently higher than those priced off European hubs, the obligations built into these long-term agreements mean that they are prioritized.

A daily example of this prioritization is Norway's gas supply to continental Europe and Britain.

While Norwegian gas exports to continental Europe are supplied under long-term contracts that are linked to the oil price, Britain receives most of its Norwegian gas under hub market terms that are priced off the NBP and have less binding supply obligations.

"The UK is a residual market to Norwegian gas supplies and gets what is left over from continental Europe, which receives its supplies in long-term contracts and therefore have priority," Bjorn Brochmann, global head of gas market analysis at Point Carbon said.

A move towards shorter-term contracts that are exposed more to the spot market could lead to price spikes on gas pricing hubs and also make markets more prone to manipulation.

While long-term gas contracts linked to oil also react to changes in price trends, usually with a delay of several months, part of their design is to minimize short-term price volatility.

Yet spot prices experience frequent price spikes, especially during winter cold snaps (see chart 1).

Customers who choose to be supplied largely through spot gas linked contracts also risk price manipulation.

"One of the major problems ... in the relation to hub-based pricing is the oligopolistic nature of European gas markets, where relatively few buyers face even fewer sellers and there is thus significant potential for manipulation," the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies said.

"Under the current long-term framework, the scope for short-term seller manipulation of prices or volumes is limited. But should that contractual framework change significantly, the possibility of a group of countries acting in concert to influence prices could become more plausible," it added.

While a pricing model based more on spot prices of gas hubs may be cheaper in current market conditions, prices do change and most European gas hubs also lack sufficient liquidity to act as a pricing model.

"There are many questions about whether they have sufficient liquidity to be regarded as acceptable price discovery and reference points," the Oxford Institute said.

CUSTOMERS GAIN UPPER HAND

Despite these doubts regarding hub pricing, customers seem to be gaining the upper hand in the price row with suppliers.

"No supplier has been able to avoid the pressure from European utilities to renegotiate their long-term pipeline contracts to include more weighting for spot prices," said Leslie Palti-Guzman, gas analyst at Eurasia Group.

"The model of oil-indexation is showing signs of weakness as both pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts have been adjusted and new contracts may increasingly be offered on spot indexation," Deutsche Bank said in a research note on Tuesday.

Some analysts also point to broader challenges for European utilities since the onset of the financial crisis, as Europe's slowing economies rein in power prices while booming emerging markets boost oil.

And while spot gas prices are currently lower than long-term prices based on an oil indexation, this might change.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), along with several leading banks and energy companies, expect global gas markets to tighten in the next two years as rising demand in Asia increasingly competes with European markets.

That would narrow the difference between spot and oil-indexed contracts (see charts 2 & 3).

(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan and Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely)