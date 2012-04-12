NEW YORK Chicago gasoline rose 6.00 cents a gallon on Thursday, on top of a similar gain in late trading on Wednesday, after two refiners wrapped up a week-long bout of selling, traders said.

Chicago gasoline traded at 25.00/23.00 cents under the May RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) at midday.

Gasoline differentials in the market had been on a steady decline since the start of April. The two refiners sent differentials 6.00 cents a gallon higher on Wednesday after they left the market.

Group Three gasoline, on the other hand, fell 2.50 cents a gallon to 24.00/23.00 cents under futures due to pending grade changes to cleaner burning summer-grade fuel.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fell another 1.50 cents a gallon on top of its 15.00-cent slide on Wednesday and traded at 17.00/16.00 cents under May heating oil futures as refiners continued selling.

In the New York Harbor, summer-grade F2 RBOB gasoline, loading by April 20 was done at 3.00 and 3.15 cents per gallon over the New York Mercantile Exchange's May RBOB futures contract, up nearly a cent a gallon.

Any-April F2 RBOB was talked at 2.75/3.25 cents over, up 1.00 cent on Wednesday's settlement.

Trade was sparse in the Harbor distillate markets, with prompt heating oil falling by a quarter cent to 1.75/1.25 cents under the April heating oil futures contract on NYMEX, and all other markets steady.

On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials climbed 1.25 cents per gallon to 14.00 cents under May RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Thursday as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

Differentials for Gulf Coast distillates held steady on Thursday.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston)