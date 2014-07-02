NEW YORK The widely anticipated Seaway Twin crude pipeline has yet to start pumping oil, missing an end-June target and fueling speculation among traders of potentially deeper delays.

Pipeline operator Enterprise Product Partners (EPD.N) said in June that the 450,000-barrel-per-day expansion, which would move crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, to oil tanks hear Houston, would be completed by the end of the month.

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said late Wednesday that the Twin had not started up because of ongoing construction-related work, but that operation could be "soon".

Enterprise did not respond to emails or telephone calls requesting comment on the status of the line. Co-operator Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) referred inquiries to Enterprise.

A delay in the start up of the Twin may boost prices in the Gulf Coast after a glut of oil to the region has pressured prices, according to Sandy Fielden of RBN Energy consultancy.

"The Seaway Twin is adding insult to injury for this kind of sucking sound of Cushing stocks leaving to the Gulf Coast," he said. "Once it comes online, all of that crude is headed one way to Houston. That puts downward pressure in the Gulf."

The start up of the Twin should put pressure on local grades including Southern Green Canyon WTC-SGC and Mars sour WTC-MRS, both of which have seen modest or sideways movements in the last month, traders said.

Four traders and two brokers also said the pipeline had not yet started. The traders said the Seaway Twin may be pushed back closer to the start up of Enbridge's Flanagan South pipeline set for the third quarter, which would effectively move Canadian heavy oil into the Gulf Coast.

It was unclear whether line fill has been completed for the Twin, although some pointed out it was unlikely due to recent rising oil stocks in Cushing in the middle of June. Inventories in Cushing should have fallen if line fill was taking place because committed shippers would require that crude to be sent through the pipeline, traders said.

Most recent Cushing inventory figures show that stocks fell 1.36 million barrels in the week to June 27.

