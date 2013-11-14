HOUSTON The Texas Railroad Commission said a liquefied petroleum gas pipeline burning near Milford, Texas, on Thursday is owned by West Texas LPG, a unit of Chevron Corp..

A Chevron spokeswoman had said one of its pipelines in Texas had sustained "an incident" on Thursday.

Gaye McElwain, spokeswoman for the Texas Railroad Commission said the interstate line falls under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, which would investigate the blaze.

