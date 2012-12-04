Oilfield activity outside North America will drive a 7 percent increase in 2013 global energy exploration and production (E&P) spending to a record high of $644 billion, according to a Barclays survey.

While budgets will grow 9 percent in international markets to $460 billion, North America spending will "take a breather" after years of growth and be roughly flat in 2013, Barclays found in a survey of more than 300 oil and gas companies.

The busiest regions are expected to be Latin America, Australasia, and the Middle East, though the growth is spread wide. "Almost every country internationally with hydrocarbons to exploit is experiencing an increase in activity," Barlcays said.

The bank recommended buying oilfield services as a result, and said the big four diversified services companies -- Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N), Halliburton Co (HAL.N), Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N) and Weatherford International (WFT.N) -- were trading below their historical levels on most measures.

Rowan Cos Inc (RDC.N) and Noble Corp (NE.N) looked the best value among offshore drillers, while Transocean (RIG.N) represented a turnaround opportunity, the analysts said.

E&P companies are basing their 2013 plans on oil prices of $98 Brent and $85 West Texas Intermediate, and benchmark U.S. natural gas prices of $3.47, the survey found. That indicated to the analysts that the projections may underestimate total spending.

They also found that North American E&P companies would begin paring their budgets if WTI fell by more than 25 percent and natural gas dropped more than 17 percent from current levels.

(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andrew Hay)